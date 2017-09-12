What to Know About Elle Macpherson's Painfully Handsome 19-Year-Old Son

Earlier this week, we ~officially~ discovered Flynn Busson, the eldest son of supermodel Elle Macpherson and French financier Arpad Busson.

In case you’re lagging behind in the breaking hottie alerts, here’s a recap—he’s 19, and he looks like this:

ellemacphersonofficial/Instagram

Mama taught us not to judge a book by its cover, though, so we peeled back the early pages and did a deep dive into the life and times of teenage Flynn.

Jason Binn/WireImage

Here’s what we learned:

He’s besties with Princess Olympia of Grace

In addition to schmoozing with Kimye on the reg (OK, probably just that once), Flynn calls Princess Olympia of Greece a close family friend.

For the stones A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Mar 27, 2016 at 8:29am PDT

Elle Macpherson Isn’t the Only Statuesque Blonde in His Family

Flynn’s father and Uma Thurman had a daughter together in 2012, Luna Thurman-Busson, now 5. Is she not the cutest lil’ sis’ ever?? Flynn sure seems to think so!

Hey gorgeous A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Nov 21, 2012 at 1:35pm PST

LuLuLovin A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Jan 28, 2016 at 7:24am PST

Let's Swim. A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on Mar 25, 2016 at 8:43pm PDT

He’s a Pilot in the Making

Licensed pilot, watch out skies A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on May 14, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

Piloting over nyc at night @cyfly08 - so proud of you. ❤ A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

When your son's the pilot. @cyfly08 A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Time for a Top Gun reboot?

He Goes to Babson College Outside Boston

#tbt - Flynn 1998 .. And today .. Leaving for Boston to get settled into university. 🙈 @cyfly08 @arki_b A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Aug 25, 2016 at 8:25am PDT

@cyfly08 - so proud of you. A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Aug 27, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

He’s an Amazing Boyfriend

Flynn doesn’t waste a single opportunity to post a photo of himself and his girlfriend, Camille. They’re pretty damn cute, though, so we don’t blame him.

Lying in paradise A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Jan 17, 2016 at 7:45pm PST

We ain't picture perfect, but we're worth the picture still A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Mar 31, 2016 at 5:58pm PDT

Happy birthday gorgeous. I love you! A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

He’s a Huge Fan of His Famous Parents

Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart. Love you mumma A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on May 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Happy Father's Day to the best dressed of 2016! Yes, that is his leg 💃🏻. Thank you for all the laughs and the wisdom. I love you always @arki_b A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Jun 19, 2016 at 1:42am PDT