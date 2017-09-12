What to Know About Elle Macpherson's Painfully Handsome 19-Year-Old Son

Isabel Jones
Sep 12, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Earlier this week, we ~officially~ discovered Flynn Busson, the eldest son of supermodel Elle Macpherson and French financier Arpad Busson.

In case you’re lagging behind in the breaking hottie alerts, here’s a recap—he’s 19, and he looks like this:

ellemacphersonofficial/Instagram

Mama taught us not to judge a book by its cover, though, so we peeled back the early pages and did a deep dive into the life and times of teenage Flynn.

Jason Binn/WireImage

Here’s what we learned:

He’s besties with Princess Olympia of Grace

In addition to schmoozing with Kimye on the reg (OK, probably just that once), Flynn calls Princess Olympia of Greece a close family friend.

For the stones

A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on

Elle Macpherson Isn’t the Only Statuesque Blonde in His Family

Flynn’s father and Uma Thurman had a daughter together in 2012, Luna Thurman-Busson, now 5. Is she not the cutest lil’ sis’ ever?? Flynn sure seems to think so!

Hey gorgeous

A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on

LuLuLovin

A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on

Let's Swim.

A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on

He’s a Pilot in the Making

Licensed pilot, watch out skies

A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on

Piloting over nyc at night @cyfly08 - so proud of you. ❤

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on

When your son's the pilot. @cyfly08

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on

Time for a Top Gun reboot?

He Goes to Babson College Outside Boston

#tbt - Flynn 1998 .. And today .. Leaving for Boston to get settled into university. 🙈 @cyfly08 @arki_b

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on

@cyfly08 - so proud of you.

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on

He’s an Amazing Boyfriend

Flynn doesn’t waste a single opportunity to post a photo of himself and his girlfriend, Camille. They’re pretty damn cute, though, so we don’t blame him.

Lying in paradise

A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on

We ain't picture perfect, but we're worth the picture still

A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on

Happy birthday gorgeous. I love you!

A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on

He’s a Huge Fan of His Famous Parents

Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart. Love you mumma

A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on

