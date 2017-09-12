What to Know About Elle Macpherson's Painfully Handsome 19-Year-Old Son

Earlier this week, we ~officially~ discovered Flynn Busson, the eldest son of supermodel Elle Macpherson and French financier Arpad Busson.
In case you’re lagging behind in the breaking hottie alerts, here’s a recap—he’s 19, and he looks like this:
Mama taught us not to judge a book by its cover, though, so we peeled back the early pages and did a deep dive into the life and times of teenage Flynn.
Here’s what we learned:
He’s besties with Princess Olympia of Grace
In addition to schmoozing with Kimye on the reg (OK, probably just that once), Flynn calls Princess Olympia of Greece a close family friend.
Elle Macpherson Isn’t the Only Statuesque Blonde in His Family
Flynn’s father and Uma Thurman had a daughter together in 2012, Luna Thurman-Busson, now 5. Is she not the cutest lil’ sis’ ever?? Flynn sure seems to think so!
He’s a Pilot in the Making
Time for a Top Gun reboot?
He Goes to Babson College Outside Boston
He’s an Amazing Boyfriend
Flynn doesn’t waste a single opportunity to post a photo of himself and his girlfriend, Camille. They’re pretty damn cute, though, so we don’t blame him.