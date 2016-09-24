Elle Macpherson Is Serious Body Goals in Her Latest Instagram Throwback

Elle Macpherson is proving that her iconic nickname "The Body" is definitely here to stay.

On Friday, the 52-year-old mom-of-two took to Instagram to share a sizzling throwback shot of her flaunting her toned body on a boat, and get this, it's only from a year ago!

"#fbf only last summer - but feels like lifetime ago ! @superelixir @melissaodabash thanks @dobelemarta for the pic #Madsummer," she captioned the flashback summertime photo, which features the tanned Australian stunner posing on a boat. The look? A black newsboy cap, oversized sunglasses, a black elbow-length crop top, and black bikini bottoms, all topped off with a thin gold chain encircled around her mid-section.

#fbf only last summer - but feels like lifetime ago ! @superelixir @melissaodabash thanks @dobelemarta for the pic #Madsummer A photo posted by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Sep 23, 2016 at 12:04pm PDT

The supermodel, whose long blonde hair is styled into loose beachy waves, gazes down at the ground as she holds a black object in her hands—and we can't tear our eyes away from her age-defying abs.

RELATED: Elle Macpherson Looks Positively Ageless in a Bathing Suit on Vacation

Talk about #BodyGoals!

VIDEO: 10 of Britney Spears Hottest Bikini Photos