It’s Elle Macpherson’s 52nd Birthday! See Her Shockingly Ageless Bikini Body

It’s been 30 years since Elle Macpherson first graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue for the first time, but the now 52-year-old star still looks just as hot. "The Body," who credits The Super Elixir supplement with her incredible figure, hasn’t slowed down a bit.

From fashion shoots to her health brand, WelleCo, this supermodel is still hard at work, but Macpherson still finds time to hit the beach—and we have the pics to prove it. The mom of two still flaunts the same toned body that she became known for years ago.

In honor of her birthday, check out her hottest bathing suit shots since turning the big 5-0. Happy birthday, Elle!

