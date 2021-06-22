Elle Fanning Wore a Black Bralette as a Top
A matching set with a twist.
Leave it to Elle Fanning to take a casual stroll in the coolest outfit we've ever seen.
The celebrated actress stepped out in London wearing the sort of look that is both unpretentiously low-key and coordinated enough to belong in a lookbook.
Fanning paired an oversize short-sleeved brown linen button-up with a matching set of drawstring pants, leaving the top unbuttoned to reveal a black bralette.
But it was really the accessories that made the outfit. Fanning kept her long blond hair straight and parted down the middle, complementing the simple ensemble with a chunky gold necklace, a tiny pink Gucci Diana purse with bamboo handles, and a set of black and brown leather flip-flops.
Street style, red carpet … Fanning has proven once more there is no look she can't pull off. (We do miss the Cannes gowns though.)