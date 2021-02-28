Elle Fanning Wore a Frozen-Worthy Icy Blue Gown to the Golden Globes
If Princess Elsa wore custom Gucci, it'd look like this.
Elle Fanning has never been afraid to bring her top fashion game to the red carpet and the 2021 Golden Globes are no different.
The actress is nominated for her role as Catherine the Great in Hulu's The Great and just like her character, Fanning stole the show with her look.
Fanning debuted her custom Gucci look on Instagram, which seemed to be part Frozen and part Cinderella. The gown included crystal-embellished straps, a dramatic mini-cape, and a matching brooch at her lower back. In her caption, she gave a shoutout to her entire glam team, including her stylist (the same ones from her show, The Great) and Fred Leighton for offering up some one-of-a-kind-jewels as the finishing touch to her dramatic look.
"Dressed up for a night in for the @goldenglobes Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day!" she wrote. "@garethgatrell is our mega stills photographer on The Great and we had such a fun time taking these photos. Thank you @alessandro_michele for this glorious dress! I heart @gucci forever! And sparkling @leightonjewels."
Even though she's a red carpet pro, this is actually Fanning's first Golden Globes nomination, and her first time at the event. "It was pretty exciting. Everyone obviously yelled 'huzzah' because that's what we do on our show," she told Deadline about the nomination.