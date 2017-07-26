Elle Fanning on Dressing For Her Height and That Amazing Rodarte Cannes Gown

Elle Fanning is undoubtedly an InStyle favorite for both her acting chops (run and see The Beguiled RIGHT NOW) and her chic, distinctive way of dressing. With the help of her stylist, Samantha McMillen, Fanning has become known for Peter Pan collars, super girly Miu Miu frocks, and fairy tale princess gowns…and everything in between.

We got on the phone with the actress to chat about her new Tiffany & Co. ad campaign (which, if you haven’t seen yet, is jaw droppingly stunning)—but couldn't help but ask her about personal style and those reported 23 (!) suitcases she brought to Cannes with her.

On having a recognizable personal style:

Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

I’ve never been someone to shy away from being different or creative with my fashion choices. Ever since I was young, I was allowed to throw on quirky glasses. I was kind of that kid growing up, and my family allowed me to be that. I try to mix of a lot of things. I’m not one of those people [who has] a signature uniform. But I feel comfortable in a lot of different shapes.

On her favorite jeans:

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

I think I’m more partial to the 1970s [style]. I think that [style] works with the way I am. I’ve always loved long dresses and high-waisted jeans. I don’t wear skinny jeans. Right now, there are these Balenciaga jeans that are cropped, and they’re kind of low but baggy. I keep wearing those over and over. And Acne jeans, I’ve always loved those.

On dressing for her height:

Tony Barson/FilmMagic

I grew seven inches in a year when I was around 12. You grow out of your clothes, you grow out of your shoes, and you’re like, 'What’s happening to my body?' It’s a strange thing. I have learned to really embrace [my height]. I really enjoy being tall. If I could, I would want to be even taller! I’m a huge advocate of height! I’ve learned with height you can wear things that are bigger. You can buy a size up. [Clothing] can hang in a cool way and you don’t necessary get drowned out. You can really handle a strong print. But it’s all about the confidence.

On packing red carpet dresses:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

I feel like if you need to bring the stuff, you have to just try to cram it in there. That’s what we did with Cannes. I don’t know how we did it, though! We had to bring a lot of the dresses with us [on the plane]. With the Rodarte dress I wore in Cannes, Kate and Laura [Mulleavy] came over and helped put it in a duffle bag with all this tissue. The dress is entirely tulle, so we had to pack it with all this tissue. And I had to check it! And I was like, "Hopefully it won’t do any damage!” But it worked. It was very stressful. It’s like, “Are these things going to make it?” Everyone worries about that.