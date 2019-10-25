Everything Elle Fanning Loves Right Now, from a $7 Lipstick to Dirty Martinis

Image zoom Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

Elle Fanning knows good fashion, and she's got the red-carpet acumen to prove it. As a judge at the Cannes Film Festival this past May, she turned up in one killer look after another. So, obviously, we wanted her to be on the cover of our Best Dressed issue.

The shoot took place in a Los Angeles shopping mall over eight couture-packed hours, with Fanning modeling gowns from Valentino Haute Couture, Fendi Couture, and Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda (an archival frock so special, it was hand-delivered from Milan and came with its own security guard). After making a pit stop at the food court to eat ramen in a voluminous Armani Privé confection (because, as Fanning says, "you can never be Best Dressed on an empty stomach"), she stepped onto an escalator in a cascading Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. "It was a comical ride up," says hairstylist Jenda Alcorn, who helped adjust the actress's ruffled train as she ascended.

Fanning, of course, is known to make even the most mundane activities look downright chic. (For proof, look no further than her simple but classic wardrobe staples: "A matching pajama set to sleep in or hit the town in, a white button-up, the perfect nude bra, and a thick brown belt," she says). That's why, we asked the style-savvy actress to spill on all of her current must-haves. Scroll down for 16 of her favorite things, from fashion and beauty essentials to food and pop culture picks.

Home Essential

"Overose Nudesse candle."

Skincare Secret

“Grapeseed oil.”

Best Lipstick

"L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lipstick in Matte-Caron." (Fanning is a L'Oréal Paris ambassdor.)

Handbag Obsession

"Gucci 1955 Horsebit bag."

Haircare Heroes

"L’Oréal Paris EverPure Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner."

Song on Repeat

“'Dream Glow,' by BTS and Charli XCX."

Red-Carpet Rewind

“I’d rewear the purple-and-green Miu Miu ‘Austin Powers’ suit I wore to the Toronto International Film Festival when I was 14.”

Top Shopping Spot

"Dover Street Market London."

Outerwear MVP

"The Row cashmere wrap coat. I have it in blue."

Ideal Meal

“A turkey-and-cheese sandwich on a croissant from my local doughnut shop.”

Signature Scent

"Miu Miu Twist."

Current Read

"The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda."

Go-to Drink

“Dirty martini, extra olives.”

Binge-Worthy Show

"Terrace House on Netflix."

Mane Accessories

“A headband with a bow, always. Or good old-fashioned bobby pins.”

Style Icon

"Kate Bosworth."

For more stories like this, pick up the November issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download.