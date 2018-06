Elizabeth Taylor's Most Memorable Jewelry

2 of 9 KMazur/WireImage; Eve Johnson/Getty

Cartier Ruby Suite, 1957

Todd presented her with a Cartier diamond-and-ruby set while she was taking a swim. She wrote: "I got out and put my arms around him, and he said, 'Wait a minute, don't joggle your tiara.' Because I was wearing the tiara he had bought for me in the pool! He was holding a red leather box, and inside was a ruby-and-diamond bib necklace, which glittered in the warm light. It was like the sun, lit up and made of red fire. First Mike put it around my neck and smiled. Then he bent down and put matching earrings on me. Next came the bracelet. Since there was no mirror around, I had to look into the water. The jewelry was glorious, rippling red on blue like a painting. I shrieked with joy, put my arms around Mike's neck, and pulled him into the pool after me. It was a perfect summer day and a day of perfect love."



Top, wearing the piece in 2001 at an N.Y.C. event with Michael Jackson. Inset, home-video footage of Taylor receiving the jewelry, 1957.