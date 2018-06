5 of 8 William Lovelace/Evening Standard/Getty

Husband #5: Richard Burton

Year: 1964

Profession: Actor

Details: True to the ‘60s, Taylor wore a floral wreath made with Roman hyacinths and Lily of the Valley flowers and a babydoll dress to her March wedding. The yellow chiffon dress was designed by Irene Sharaff, the costume designer who worked on Cleopatra.



Taylor met the second great love of her life on set while filming Cleopatra. It was the most expensive movie of all time but their romance overshadowed the price tag.