Elizabeth Taylor: Child Star

The 10-year-old Brit lit up the screen in her first film, There's One Born Every Minute.
1944
She captured the nation's hearts as a jodhpur-rocking girl jockey in National Velvet. Wrote a Time critic: "Twelve-year-old Elizabeth Taylor, a beautiful little girl who has hitherto had minor roles in Lassie Come Home, Jane Eyre, etc., is probably the only person in Hollywood who could bring to this curious role its unusual combination of earthiness and ecstasy."
1945
Her violet eyes-and her lush lashes-became the stuff of legend. "I do remember shortly after she was born she gave us a good scare," her mother once told a biographer. "The doctor told us she had a mutation. Well, that sounded just awful, a mutation. But, when he explained that her eyes had double rows of eyelashes, I thought, well, now, that doesn't sound so terrible at all."
1945
She posed with a saddle horse in an homage to her career-making role.
1946
Taylor played opposite another four-legged friend in Courage of Lassie.
1949
Her fame grew when she portrayed Amy in Little Women. "Her complexion has been described by an ecstatic publicity man as 'a bowl of cream with a rose floating in it,'" wrote Time in a story about up-and-comers. "Cameramen have paid her Hollywood's ultimate compliment to beauty: 'She doesn't have a bad angle.'"
1950
Declared to have the "face and grace of an angel" by the Artists' Group of America, the 18-year-old posed in her studio dressing room. She soon landed more grownup roles in Father of the Bride and The Big Hangover.
