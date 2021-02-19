Elizabeth Olsen Said She's "Very Aware" of Nepotism in Regard to Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
"I've always wanted to do it alone," the Marvel star insisted.
Though Elizabeth Olsen's career may seem a (Marvel) universe away from that of her beloved sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, she is "very aware" of her privilege.
In a new interview with Grazia, the WandaVision star addressed the advantage she had starting out in the industry. "Nepotism is a thing and I'm very aware of it," she told the magazine. But, regardless of the undeniable leg up she had, it was important to the actress that she blaze her own trail. "And of course, I've always wanted to do it alone," she added.
The same cannot be said for Olsen's sense of style. In an interview with Jess Cagle earlier this year, the 32-year-old said, "Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today." Hard same, Liz.
"I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses," she continued. "And that is something that I never grew out of."
Emulating Mary-Kate and Ashley is truly a lifestyle.