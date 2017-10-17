Elizabeth Olsen Wants to Swap Closets With Diane Kruger

Elizabeth Olsen is no stranger to the spotlight. After a string of cameos alongside older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley in the ’90s, she made her dramatic début in the 2011 thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene. She’s been steadily landing roles ever since, most recently starring in indie hits Ingrid Goes West and Wind River. Next spring, she’ll be back in action as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Infinity War.

Over the past few years, we’ve watched Olsen find her style groove both on the red carpet and off. And much like her fashion-focused sisters (who named their contemporary label Elizabeth and James after their younger siblings), she’s turning heads wherever she goes.

For Olsen, making standout style choices is simply instinctive. "Red is my go-to color when I'm not wearing black, white, gray, or navy," she said in an interview for InStyle's November issue. "But I definitely feel like there's a moment to do it on the red carpet. If I were in a movie with an ensemble of 12 people, I don't know if I'd go walking out in a red look. I think it's important to be in line with the other people that you're working with."