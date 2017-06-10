Happy 52nd Birthday to Elizabeth Hurley! See Her Most Ageless Instagram Photos

Today marks the start of another fabulous year for the always-gorgeous Elizabeth Hurley. Through the decades, the now 52-year-old has lived a fast-paced lifestyle, landing her first-ever modeling job as a spokesmodel for Estée Lauder at the age of 29. As an actress, she's known for having starred in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Extreme Measures, and Mickey Blue Eyes. More recently, Hurley's been flexing her acting muscles for television. In the American TV series drama, The Royals, Hurley plays the starring role as Queen Helena of England—and she looks dang good while doing it.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley’s Changing Looks

What we can't seem to figure out is how manages to remain so ageless. An active social media user, Hurley frequently posts sultry selfies as well as cute photos with her 15-year-old son Damian Charles. In honor of Hurley's big day, we've rounded up her most gorgeous moments on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see the actress's stunning photos for yourself.