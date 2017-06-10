Happy 52nd Birthday to Elizabeth Hurley! See Her Most Ageless Instagram Photos

Rob Kim/Getty
Anna Hecht
Jun 10, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Today marks the start of another fabulous year for the always-gorgeous Elizabeth Hurley. Through the decades, the now 52-year-old has lived a fast-paced lifestyle, landing her first-ever modeling job as a spokesmodel for Estée Lauder at the age of 29. As an actress, she's known for having starred in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Extreme Measures, and Mickey Blue Eyes. More recently, Hurley's been flexing her acting muscles for television. In the American TV series drama, The Royals, Hurley plays the starring role as Queen Helena of England—and she looks dang good while doing it.

What we can't seem to figure out is how manages to remain so ageless. An active social media user, Hurley frequently posts sultry selfies as well as cute photos with her 15-year-old son Damian Charles. In honor of Hurley's big day, we've rounded up her most gorgeous moments on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see the actress's stunning photos for yourself.

1 of 16 elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Beach Bombshell

Liz, will you please direct us to your fountain of youth?

2 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Tanning Topless

No professional photo crew needed. Hurley was photo shoot-ready while only in a pair of itty-bitty bikini bottoms.

3 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Legs for Days

The star knows how to accentuate her asset in a mirror selfie.

4 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Working a Sheer Look

The beach beauty stunned in her bikini and sheer coverup while vacationing in Italy.

5 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Photobombing Her Son

The working mom whipped out her best photobombing skills just as her teenage son went to snap a selfie.

6 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Daredevil

Hurley has a need for speed. She captioned this photo: "Favourite toy #countrygirl." 

7 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Sunshine and Wine

Getting the right vitamins is one secret to Hurley's youthful glow. "First vitamin D intake of the year," she captioned this snap.

8 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

White-Hot in a Bikini

Hurley took #fitspo to a whole new level with this super fit bikini photo.

9 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Party, Party! 

In this "happy new year" photo, Hurley let her inner party girl shine.

10 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Dressed to the Nines

While promoting Season 2 of The Royals, Hurley looked as good as ever in a form-fitting dress.

11 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Puppy Love

The actress showed off her seriously toned arms while holding tight to a furry friend. She captioned the photo: "With my spoilt cocker spaniel Mia #countrygirl."

12 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Beach Babe

Donning a plunging, purple one-piece, the actress was a sight to behold in this seaside snapshot.

13 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Tanned in Tangerine

Clearly enjoying some sun and sand, a sunkissed Hurley was all smiles for this beachy photo.

14 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Mother-Son Time

Hurley's son clearly inherited mom's good looks. Here, the mother-son duo looked very much alike while snapping a smile-y selfie.

15 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

Always Outdoorsy 

Hurley, who was just about to light a massive bonfire, shared her love for adventure in this outdoorsy Instagram.

16 of 16 elizabethhurley/Instagram

#FitnessGoals

Whatever Hurley's doing to tone those abs, she's doing it right. For a seaside photo op, she looked killer in a bright yellow bikini.

