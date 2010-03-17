Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman

3 of 3 Tyler Boye

The Reception

After the ceremony, the wedding party headed to the W Hotel in Westwood for a laid-back reception. "We wanted to have a blowout," says Banks, who enlisted the help of wedding coordinator Jo Gartin to create a romantic yet modern affair. Instead of a formal sit-down dinner, guests relaxed in a trio of lounges filled with fuchsia orchids and enjoyed mojitos, empanadas, coconut shrimp and tuna tartare. In the ballroom friends danced to a seven-piece funk band. The couple's first dance was to the Marvin Gaye-Tammi Terrell duet "Your Precious Love."



Couple update! The pair welcomed son Felix to the family in March of 2011 via surrogate. Get the details and check out Hollywood's newest moms to see who else has joined the celebrity parent club.