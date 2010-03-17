Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman

On her first day at the University of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Banks met Max Handelman. Ten years later, Handelman proposed unexpectedly. "He said that after 10 years, he owed it to me to completely surprise me," Banks has said. On July 5, 2003, Banks walked down the aisle at the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, wearing an off-white silk-chiffon Christian Dior gown and a veil handmade by her mother. Banks's mother even made the chuppah-which included the groom's baby blanket, Elizabeth's great-grandmother's hankie, and T-shirts from the couple's alma mater. The couple sealed the deal by reading letters from their first year of dating in lieu of vows.
The Cake
Hansen's Cakes created the three-tier chocolate-and-vanilla cake, garnished with fresh orchids. The wedding favors? Each of the 180 guests was offered a second sweet ending - a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
The Reception
After the ceremony, the wedding party headed to the W Hotel in Westwood for a laid-back reception. "We wanted to have a blowout," says Banks, who enlisted the help of wedding coordinator Jo Gartin to create a romantic yet modern affair. Instead of a formal sit-down dinner, guests relaxed in a trio of lounges filled with fuchsia orchids and enjoyed mojitos, empanadas, coconut shrimp and tuna tartare. In the ballroom friends danced to a seven-piece funk band. The couple's first dance was to the Marvin Gaye-Tammi Terrell duet "Your Precious Love."
Couple update! The pair welcomed son Felix to the family in March of 2011 via surrogate. Get the details and check out Hollywood's newest moms to see who else has joined the celebrity parent club.
The Couple
The Cake
The Reception
