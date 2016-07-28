Elizabeth Banks Found an Impeccable Preppy-Chic Look to Wear to the DNC

For her most recent liaisons with the political stage, Elizabeth Banks is channeling less Effie Trinket, her Hunger Games character, and more Jackie O.

After rocking an angelic white dress on Tuesday for Day 2 of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, the Pitch Perfect 2 director once again turned heads at the high-wattage conference on Wednesday afternoon in a different ensemble.

For her daytime outing, the actress wore a retro look worthy of the former First Lady. She wore a collared navy knit sweater-like polo tucked into a graphic print skirt with pockets and plenty of va-va-voom. To keep things comfortable, Banks slipped into flat tan sandals and paired them with a classic silver watch and rounded white '50s-like sunglasses.

The star has been busy at the convention giving speeches, spending time with A-listers like Meryl Streep, and working on an a cappella version of “Fight Song” for a new music video to support Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Backstage. Thank you @demconvention #merylstreep

A photo posted by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on

Talk about staying active.

