Elizabeth Banks's Best Red Carpet Looks

At the world premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, Banks took a leaf out of her on-screen persona Effie's book and stirred up some commotion with a statement-making masterpiece. The star selected a sweeping silk chiffon pearl-studded floral-print red-to-blue gradient Elie Saab Haute Couture creation that draped down her back into a ground-grazing train. Except for Suzanne Kalan studs and two diamond Casa Reale rings, she scaled back on all other accessories to avoid unnecessary distraction.