whitelogo
whitelogo
Elizabeth Banks
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Elizabeth Banks
Videos
Eva Longoria Celebrates Her Baby Shower with a Pajama-Themed Party
May 06, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Thanksgiving
19 of the All-Time Greatest Celebrity Quotes About Thanksgiving
Oct 18, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Makeup
Makeup Looks That’ll Take Years Off Your Face
Sep 27, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
15 Celebrity Parents Who Opted for Surrogacy
Sep 06, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
14 Celebrities Who Look Nothing Like the Characters They Played on Screen
Jul 05, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
The First Official Trailer for
Pitch Perfect
3
Is Here!
Jun 25, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Movies
The Bellas Are Too Cute in the First Teaser Trailer for
Pitch Perfect 3
Jun 19, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
The First Agent Elizabeth Banks Met in Hollywood Told Her to "Get a Boob Job"
Jun 14, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
All the Gorgeous Looks from the Women in Film Awards Red Carpet
Jun 14, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Hillary Clinton Says She Can Relate to
Wonder Woman
in Surprise Tribute to Friend Elizabeth Banks
Jun 14, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Videos
5 Times Celebs Got Real About Their Birth Control
May 28, 2017 @ 6:45 pm
Videos
This Famous Female Director Is Helming the
Charlie's Angels
Reboot
May 24, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Movies
13 Movies You Definitely Don't Want to Miss This Month
Mar 01, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Oscars
The Top 5 Oscars After-Party Looks, According to Stassi Schroeder
Feb 27, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
The Barden Bellas Take the NFL—and Have the Best Time
Jan 23, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Elizabeth Banks's Best Red Carpet Looks
Jan 02, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Transformations
Elizabeth Banks's Changing Looks
Jan 01, 2017 @ 5:45 am
Celebrity
Mark Hamill, Elizabeth Banks, and More Pay Tribute to the Late Carrie Fisher
Dec 27, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
18 Celebrity Instagrams to Inspire Your Own Spooktacular Halloween
Oct 31, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
You Have to See Justin Theroux and Elizabeth Banks's Hilarious "High School" Throwback
Oct 20, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
Celebs We Kind of Wish Would Run for Political Office
Oct 05, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
TV Shows
The Most Unforgettable Guest Stars Ever on
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sep 21, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Olympics
Simone Biles Takes Home All-Around Olympic Gold: See the Stars' Joyful Reactions
Aug 12, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!