EJInStyle: Inside InStyle's Exclusive Party for Elizabeth and James Through Instagram

Behind-the-scenes access: Last night, InStyle hosted designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to celebrate the launch of their new handbag line for Elizabeth and James at the Chateau Marmont's room 64. Inside the legendary two-bedroom and balcony penthouse, InStyle editor Ariel Foxman and guests including Ashley Madekwe, Naya Rivera, Stacy Keibler mixed and mingled as the handbags sat pretty on display surrounded by white orchid arrangements, plush couches and art deco gold mirrors. While the party was invite-only, Instagram gave us an inside look at the bash with the hashtag #EJInStyle. Click to see what @instylemagazine, @elizandjames, @afoxman and more posted, including the beautiful sunset backdrop over Tinseltown.