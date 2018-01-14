whitelogo
whitelogo
Eliza Dushku
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Eliza Dushku
Videos
Eliza Dushku Says
True Lies
Stuntman Molested Her As a Child
Jan 14, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Freddie Prinze Jr. Has the Greatest Love Advice
Aug 30, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Star Couples
Eliza Dushku Just Announced Her Engagement with the Sweetest Proposal Shot
Jun 16, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Most Recent
Boston
Celebs Who Hail from Boston Share What They Love About Their Hometown
Oct 21, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Watch the
Bring It On
Cast Reunite 15 Years After the Movie's Debut
Oct 09, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!