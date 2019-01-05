Remember When Elisabeth Moss Was Married to Fred Armisen? 

Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss has been a household name ever since she stepped into the role of Peggy Olson on the hit AMC television series Mad Men. We loved her character for so many reasons, including this iconic feminist moment.

She's earned nominations (and many wins) for her roles in Top of the Lake, Queen of Earth and, most recently, The Handmaid’s Tale, the on-screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s book by the same name. In the show, Moss plays June Osborne, a part that earned her a 2018 Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama, as well as a nomination in the same category for this year’s upcoming awards.

But her personal life with ex-husband Fred Armisen has been a little less celebratory — at least according to the actress. But if you don’t remember when the two were married (or, for that matter, when they split), here are the details, including some pretty crazy stuff that Moss said about their short-lived ordeal.

First, a bit of backstory: The couple met in 2008 when Moss made a cameo on Saturday Night Live, where Armisen was a cast member, according to E! News. The two began dating and were married in October 2009.

But after just eight months of marriage, the couple decided to go their separate ways. Moss filed for divorce from Armisen in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences, according to People. The publication also reported that conflicting work schedules and long-distance relationship also led to the divorce. At the time, it seemed it was an open-and-shut case of a quickie Hollywood marriage.

But in March 2014, Moss began to be more vocal about what led to her divorce from Armisen, even implying to Page Six Magazine that Armisen had bee inauthentic during their time together.

“One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, ‘He’s so great doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.’ To me, that sums it up,” the actress told the magazine, according to People.

Moss added: “I’ve never told anyone that. And I don’t want to waste any more of my life talking about it.”

But in an interview with New York Magazine during that same month, Moss elaborated on her marriage to Armisen: “Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young,” she said. “It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible. At the same time, it turned out for the best. I’m glad that I’m not there. I’m glad that it didn’t happen when I was 50. I’m glad I didn’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. Like, that’s probably not going to happen again.”

And Armisen hasn’t refuted the comments. When asked about his ex-wife's remarks in a 2013 interview with Howard Stern, Armisen said, “I think I was a terrible husband. I think I'm a terrible boyfriend.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, he continued: "I want it all — fast. I want to be married ... the amount of girls I've lived with right away ... and then somewhere around a year, two years, I get freaked out ... I feel bad for everyone I've gone out with."

Since her breakup from Armisen, Moss has stayed mum about her love life, but according to E! News she’s been linked to Tom Hiddleston, her co-star in the 2016 thriller High-Rise. And according to a 2015 interview with MTV, Moss thinks Hiddleston is “good at everything,” but she hasn’t confirmed a personal relationship with him.

"It's like, come on, he's like so handsome, but then he's so nice," she said. "And then he's really professional. He's a good actor. It's annoying!"

This past summer, Moss was also photographed kissing a man outside of a bar in New York, but no word on who the mystery man was, according to TMZ.

You can spot Moss — as well as many more stars you love — during the upcoming Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the complete list of nominees in the film and television categories here.