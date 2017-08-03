Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss and Alison Brie Walked the Same Dazzling Red Carpet

Still dreaming of Don Draper, Peggy Olson, and Joan Holloway?

Here’s something to cure your longing for the now-wrapped show: Elisabeth Moss stepped inside L.A.’s Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel Wednesday night for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA's) annual Grants Banquet. The goal? To help hand out $2.8 million in funds. The big bucks—proceeds from the Golden Globe Awards—were given to 55 film schools, charities, and special programs.

Moss, who wore a colorful, floral Preen dress, walked the same red carpet as Robert Pattinson, This Is Us's Chrissy Metz, host Chelsea Handler, and fellow former Mad Men actress Alison Brie. Wouldn’t you have killed to be in the same building?

Inside, Moss explained why she felt honored to take the stage. “I had a life that was very filled with the arts,” the Handmaid’s Tale star said. “My family was all musicians. I’ve been watching film and television since I was very, very little, and it’s inspired me and brought a lot of joy into my life. I’ve had a privileged existence. So for kids who maybe don’t have the same, it’s very important to me to be able to give back in that way.”

Brie looked stunning in a plunging, black sequined Thai Nguyen Atelier dress for her presenting duties, as did Kathryn Hahn, who rocked a black, body-hugging Stella McCartney dress with a smile, even though she was suffering from a slight wardrobe malfunction.

“It’s starting to rip a little bit,” she told InStyle with a laugh as she pointed out a tear in the sleeve of the dress. “I’m just going to hide it ... I’ll hold it. It’s just because my guns are so big, you guys. I’m busting out.”

Additionally, Handler, the evening’s host, took the stage in a black Cinq a Sept dress with sheer sleeves. “Tonight, we’re going to celebrate what I feel is the most inspiring thing that the [HFPA] does, which is philanthropy,” she told the crowd, who sipped glasses of Moet and munched on Chilean Sea Bass during the event. “Something we need to really steadfastly hold on tight to.”

Pattinson looked dapper in a gray suit as he presented a $200,000 donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists, while Armie Hammer flashed his megawatt smile in a blue suit as he honored the Sundance Institute’s Labs with Matt Bomer. “When you become a professional in our industry, we would love to be in one of your movies”, Bomer quipped as they presented the grant, with Hammer adding, “Yes, please give us jobs!”

