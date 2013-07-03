Editors' Picks: What We're Reading This Summer

"This story focuses on a group of friends who met at a camp for arty kids and how their lives intertwined forever after. It touches on topics you think about daily, like friendship, love, and success, and not just the pretty parts. I felt myself tearing up at certain lines and heard myself laughing out loud at others, and I mostly thought, 'I could know these people.' I couldn’t put it down."



- Sharon Clott, Fashion News Editor, InStyle.com



$28; amazon.com.