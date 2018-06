Editors' Picks: What We're Reading This Summer

"While I'm thankful for my e-reader so I wouldn't have to be seen publicly reading this, it was actually really well done and a perfect beach read. If you're as fascinated as I am by the elusive Richards sisters of Bravo fame, this book gets to the heart of it with stories about their mother and growing up as childhood stars in Beverly Hills. It's also peppered with really solid advice on dating, motherhood, and marriage while dishing some hilarious one-liners."- Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle.com$26; amazon.com