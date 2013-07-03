Editors' Picks: What We're Reading This Summer

Courtesy (3)
Looking for a good read to relax with this summer? The editors of InStyle and InStyle.com have a few suggestions. From the funny to the serious, you won’t want to put down any of these books, including The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer, NOS4A2 by Joe Hill, and Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan. Click to get some inspiration for your next amazon.com haul. Happy reading!
