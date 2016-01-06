Happy Birthday Eddie Redmayne! See His Most Dramatic On-Screen Transformations Yet

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Alamy Stock Photo
Anna Hecht
Jan 06, 2016 @ 6:30 am

Happy 34th birthday today to the totally dreamy, Eddie Redmayne! After a whirlwind year, our favorite freckled actor has cemented his place among Hollywood's finest. This year alone, Redmayne won an Oscar for his performance in The Theory of Everything and starred in some of 2015's biggest films, before announcing that he and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, are expecting. In short, the actor has plenty to celebrate on his big day. Congrats, Eddie!

Perhaps what Redmayne's fans love most about him—aside from his adorably sweet smile—is his intense dedication to completely embodying any role he takes on. Just this year, the English actor proved he can play just about any part when he dressed as a woman for his role as Lili Elbe (aka Einar Wegener) a Danish transgender woman in the 2015 film, The Danish Girl.

While Redmayne's transformation in The Danish Girl was certainly his most dramatic, it was not his first. In years prior, the actor has done it all, dressing as characters from different eras with various hair styles and fashion choices. See for yourself below, in honor of the actor's birthday.

1 of 9 Alamy Stock Photo

Savage Grace (2007)

In Savage Grace, Redmayne stars opposite Julianne Moore to deliver one of his very first on-screen performances. Looking very young in the picture above, the English actor wore his hair in a longer, wispy 'do for his role as Antony Baekeland.

2 of 9 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

This film was a sequel to the 1998 film, Elizabeth. Here, Redmayne changed up his look to play Anthony Babington, a man convicted of plotting the assassination of Elizabeth I of England. 

3 of 9 Everett Collection

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Now, that's a new look for the actor. Clad in 16th-century clothing, Redmayne looks to have been born again in a different time to fill the role of Sir William Stafford.

4 of 9 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Black Death (2010)

Playing the part of a young monk named Osmund, Redmayne wore traditional medieval monks' clothing for the film.

5 of 9 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Les Misérables (2012)

In Les Misérables, Redmayne took on a very dapper look to play the part of Marius Pontmercy, a student revolutionary who falls in love with Cosette, played by Amanda Seyfried. 

6 of 9 Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collect

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Redmayne was so convincing in his portrayal of Stephen Hawking, the famous theoretical physicist diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS, that he took home the Academy Award for Best Actor. 

7 of 9 JupiterAscending/Facebook

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Starring alongside Mila KunisChanning Tatum, and Sean Bean, Redmayne completely transformed his look for this American-Australian space opera film to play the role of Balem Abrasax, Emperor to the House of Abrasax.

8 of 9 Atlaspix / Alamy Stock Photo

The Danish Girl (2015)

In this role, Redmayne plays a transgender Danish woman from the 1920s. Not only does Redmayne transition into a woman for the part, but he also dresses in '20s fashions for a total transformation. Bravo, Eddie! 

9 of 9 fantasticbeastsmovie/facebook

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

To say we are excited for this movie would be an understatement. Here, Redmayne plays Newt Scamander, the fictional author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, born in 1897. 

