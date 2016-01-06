Happy Birthday Eddie Redmayne! See His Most Dramatic On-Screen Transformations Yet

Happy 34th birthday today to the totally dreamy, Eddie Redmayne! After a whirlwind year, our favorite freckled actor has cemented his place among Hollywood's finest. This year alone, Redmayne won an Oscar for his performance in The Theory of Everything and starred in some of 2015's biggest films, before announcing that he and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, are expecting. In short, the actor has plenty to celebrate on his big day. Congrats, Eddie!

Perhaps what Redmayne's fans love most about him—aside from his adorably sweet smile—is his intense dedication to completely embodying any role he takes on. Just this year, the English actor proved he can play just about any part when he dressed as a woman for his role as Lili Elbe (aka Einar Wegener) a Danish transgender woman in the 2015 film, The Danish Girl.

While Redmayne's transformation in The Danish Girl was certainly his most dramatic, it was not his first. In years prior, the actor has done it all, dressing as characters from different eras with various hair styles and fashion choices. See for yourself below, in honor of the actor's birthday.

