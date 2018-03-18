whitelogo
Eddie Redmayne
Videos
Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Bagshawe Welcome Baby No. 2
Mar 18, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Eddie Redmayne's Response to Stephen Hawking's Death Is Touching
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Jennifer Garner Wore a Beard, and Fans Think She Looks Like Eddie Redmayne
Jan 02, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Make First Public Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy
Dec 19, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
The First Cast Photo for the
Fantastic Beasts
Sequel Shows Jude Law as Young Dumbledore
Nov 16, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Eddie Redmayne and His Wife Hannah Expecting Second Child
Nov 01, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Videos
The First Look at the
Fantastic Beasts
Sequel Is Here—and Full of Info
Oct 05, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Movies
The
Fantastic Beasts
Sequel Is Casting a Teen Dumbledore
Jun 06, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Movies
Merlin's Beard, Jude Law Was Just Cast as Young Dumbledore
Apr 12, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
BAFTA Awards
See All the Best Looks from the 2017 BAFTA Red Carpet
Feb 12, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
All the Golden Globes Presenters You'll Want to Keep an Eye on (Leo!)
Jan 05, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Surreal Moments In 2016 That Made Us Ask "Is This Real Life?"
Dec 20, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Eddie Redmayne Makes Me Proud to Be a Hufflepuff
Nov 15, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Star Studded: Best Parties This Week
Nov 11, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Movies
J. K. Rowling and the
Fantastic Beasts
Cast Are Determined to Do the Potterverse Justice
Nov 11, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Movies
Dumbledore Will Return in the
Fantastic Beasts
Sequel
Nov 09, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Eddie Redmayne Opens Up About Being a Dad: “It’s Worth Every Minute”
Nov 02, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Movies
15 Movies to Watch in November 2016
Nov 01, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Lea Michele's Thigh-High Slit
Screams
Sexy at
EW
PopFest
Oct 31, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Watch Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch Do Magic for Bryan Cranston
Oct 31, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Videos
5 New Things We Learned from the Full
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Trailer
Sep 28, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Movies
22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
