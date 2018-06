may do most of his work as an environmentalist under the radar, but the actor was more than happy to play host at a New York City benefit for the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Fund . "I'm trying to make people realize that we have failed to do certain things, but there is still the opportunity to do right," said Norton, who brought friends, benefactors and representatives from the Kenya-based organization together at the famed Christie's Auction House to discuss issues in East Africa and their impact on the rest of the world. "If we want certain parts of the world that are the lungs and heart of the global ecosystem to survive, we have to find ways to engage the people who actually live there in the benefits of being good stewards."