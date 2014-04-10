Celeb Couples Go Green Together

Katie Donbavand
Apr 10, 2014

Who knew saving the environment could be so romantic? From candlelit vegetarian meals, to cycling dates in the park, celeb couples are staying eco-friendly and loving it.

Adorable couple Rebecca Romijin and Jerry O’Connell eschew chauffeured his-and-her cars in favor of road trips in a shared Prius. Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren shop for organic cotton outfits for their daughter, Honor, together. Meanwhile, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and her playwright husband Andrew Uptown put their energy into advocating for a shared passion: solar energy.

Click through our gallery to see all our favorite celebrity couples and how they stay green.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are determined to raise their daughters Honor and Haven in a green household. The actress co-founded her eco-friendly line of baby care, personal care, and home good products, The Honest Company, and also oversaw her home's ecological renovations. "I would like to see a cleaner earth for my child," Alba said.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Somerhalder founded the IS Foundation in 2010 to educate and collaborate with people to positively the planet and its creatures. Reed, his fiancé, shares his eco-conscious sentiments, and the two have adopted multiple animals together since they began their relationship. 

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Wilde co-founded an online marketplace of ethically-sourced goods, Conscious Co., and has since partnered with major brands to bring more conscious products to the masses. The actress is also the ambassador for H&M's Conscious Exclusive, a line of environmentally sustainable clothing.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are often lauded for their family-building skills, but the couple is just as dedicated to building green communities. Following a visit to the Ninth Ward of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, Pitt founded Make It Right, an organization that builds sustainable housing and communities for those in need. 

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

When it comes to being eco-friendly, Damon is all about the water. He co-founded Water.org, a company that aims to provide safe drinking water to communities in Africa, South Asia, and Central America. In 2013, he was honored with the Environmental Media Award for Ongoing Commitment. 

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

Actress Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson are low-key fans of Mother Nature. "We love the outdoors, we love cycling and hiking, and we are both very green-not pursuits that the paparazzi tend to be interested in," Kruger previously told the Daily Mail. The couple have solar panels on their L.A. home, drive hybrid cars and a biodiesel truck, and often bike in cycle-friendly cities like New York and Paris.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Portman has been vegan for years, meaning that in addition to not eating any animal products, she doesn't wear any leather, fur, or feathers. "Every time I dress I know I'm not wearing leather, and that's a great feeling," she previously told us. For his part, her husband 

Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton

In 2008, Aussie actress Cate Blanchett and her playwright husband Andrew Uptown were named as co-creative directors of the Sydney Theatre Company. They immediately set about changing the organization inside and out, adding solar panels and a rainwater collection system to take the building off the grid. The parents of three also practice what they preach at home-their Sydney mansion has undergone an extensive greenification.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

The model-turned-actress and her husband are all about helping the environment in any way they can. The pair share a prius, and even had a water purification system and solar panels installed on their home.

Bono and Ali Hewson

Humanitarian hero Bono and designer wife Ali Hewson have long been at the forefront of the green movement with their organic and ethical clothing line Edun. The celebrity designers donate profits to promote sustainable communities in impoverished countries. 

