13 Eco-Friendly Celebrities You Need to Follow on Twitter

In the insulated bubble of Hollywood, it can be easy to forget about the rest of the world’s environmental woes. Yet, despite early morning call times and other high-profile engagements, some stars consistently find time to make a difference—miraculously, in 140 characters or less. Interspersed between teaser trailer links promoting upcoming projects lies a wealth of inspiring, do-good tweets from Tinseltown’s most eco-savvy celebs, who are, quite selflessly, using their popularity for a great (and green) cause. In honor of Earth Month, here are the feeds you need to follow ASAP.