13 Eco-Friendly Celebrities You Need to Follow on Twitter

Getty Images (2)
Claire Stern
Apr 20, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

In the insulated bubble of Hollywood, it can be easy to forget about the rest of the world’s environmental woes. Yet, despite early morning call times and other high-profile engagements, some stars consistently find time to make a difference—miraculously, in 140 characters or less. Interspersed between teaser trailer links promoting upcoming projects lies a wealth of inspiring, do-good tweets from Tinseltown’s most eco-savvy celebs, who are, quite selflessly, using their popularity for a great (and green) cause. In honor of Earth Month, here are the feeds you need to follow ASAP.

1 of 13 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ben Affleck

As the founder of the Eastern Congo Initiative, one of the actor-cum-director’s main goals is raising the public’s awareness of the threatened natural resources in the region. The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice actor helps do so via carefully constructed tweets, like this one, which urges people to support clean water initiatives.

Follow him on Twitter: @BenAffleck

2 of 13 David Livingston/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

The actress and activist, who starred in Cesar Chavez, a biographical film about the revered labor leader, is taking a cue from him off-screen by urging her 559,000+ followers to bring their attention to environmental concerns for the food industry, including Equitable Food Initiative, a project geared toward producing healthier fruits and vegetables.

Follow her on Twitter: @rosariodawson

3 of 13 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Adrian Grenier

Adrian Grenier (a.k.a. Vinny Chase), logs in hours contributing to SHFT, a lifestyle site that aims to bring sustainability to everyone’s life through art, music, and design. Elsewhere on the interweb, he also advocates for important issues, like the prevention of seismic air guns in the Atlantic Ocean.

Follow him on Twitter: @adriangrenier

4 of 13 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

In addition to featuring sustainable fashion and beauty brands on her e-commerce website Goop, the actress engages in the environmental chatroom socially, tweeting about international eco efforts like World Water Day, complete with makeup-free selfies of herself chugging H2O.

Follow her on Twitter: @GwynethPaltrow

5 of 13 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo

On top of his acting and directing roles, Ruffalo has taken it upon himself to become a public spokesman against fracking—the controversial oil and gas extracting process, which, he has said, can potentially cause global warming and lead to the release of carcinogens in the environment.

Follow him on Twitter: @MarkRuffalo

6 of 13 C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Leonardo DiCaprio

It’s safe to say Leo is busy—winning Oscars, and breaking Twitter records while doing so—but the self-professed environmentalist most frequently tweets about more earthly causes, like saving Sumatran orangutans and protecting the Leuser ecosystem. 

Follow him on Twitter: @LeonardoDiCaprio

7 of 13 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

The actress and entrepreneur regularly tweets on behalf of her e-commerce site, The Honest Company, which provides eco-friendly baby products and other home goods for moms, plus adorable pics of her two daughters, Honor and Haven. 

Follow her on Twitter: @jessicaalba

8 of 13 Nick Harvey/WireImage

Stella McCartney

The designer known for her chic and sustainable designs takes her earth-conscious attitude beyond her atelier: She regularly tweets about climate change, sustainable living, and green initiatives.

Follow her on Twitter: @StellaMcCartney

9 of 13 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone

Just like her beloved character Cher in Clueless, who memorably captained her high school’s Pismo Beach disaster relief effort, the actress, author, and self-professed animal lover spends her days teaching her loyal followers about her “kind” and charitable lifestyle, including helpful facts like how going vegetarian reduces your water footprint by almost 60 percent.

Follow her on Twitter: @AliciaSilv

10 of 13 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Olivia Wilde

After years toiling in the non-profit sector, the actress and new mom decided to take her experience one step further by launching a socially conscious e-commerce site. Conscious Co. pairs its brands with local organizations to create unique products, like this ear cuff crystal by sustainable fashion startup Modavanti.

Follow her on Twitter: @oliviawilde

11 of 13 Kyle Rover/startraksphoto

Charlize Theron

The South African-born actress went a step above her earth-loving cohorts and made a Twitter handle that represents her organization, Africa Outreach Project, which helps support environmental efforts in her home country.

Follow her on Twitter: @CharlizeAfrica

12 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ian Somerhalder

He may play a bloodthirsty vampire onscreen, but off-screen, Ian Somerhalder is just about the most charitable guy around. When he’s not filming, he’s heading up his eponymous foundation, which helps raise awareness for global deforestation and other eco issues.

Follow him on Twitter: @iansomerhalder

13 of 13 JB Lacroix/WireImage

NIKKI REED

Just like her hubs, the Sleepy Hollow actress is a staunch animal rights activist, who recently teamed up with Freedom of Animals on a line of cruelty-free handbags. When she’s not busy designing, you can find her tweeting about other pressing environmental initiatives, like Recycle Across America.

Follow her on Twitter: @NikkiReed_I_Am

