INGREDIENTS•1 tsp fresh lemon juice•1 tsp olive oil•5?6 ahi tuna steaks, about 5 oz. each, cut 1¼" thick and halved lengthwise•Kosher salt•Freshly ground pepper•¼ cup vincotto ($14; buonitalia.com ), or use balsamic vinegar•2 cups loosely packed watercress, thick stems discardedDIRECTIONSCombine lemon juice and oil in a medium bowl; set aside. Meanwhile, preheat a ridged stove-top griddle pan over medium-high heat.Season both sides of tuna steaks lightly with salt and black pepper and place on grill for about 4 minutes on each side. (Optional: To create crosshatch grill marks, rotate steak half a turn halfway through cooking time on each side.)Place vincotto in a small saucepan on medium heat for about 2 minutes to thicken; let cool and pour into a squeeze bottle.Just before serving, toss watercress in lemon dressing. Place one tuna steak on each plate, and top with some dressed watercress. Use vincotto to "draw" a zigzag on salad and tuna. Serves 10-12.