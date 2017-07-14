15 Early ’00s Celebrity Red Carpet Looks That Will Make You Nostalgic AF

Remember the early-aughts? It was a time for un-ironic tie-dye and unapologetic accessorizing. “More is more,” we’d tell ourselves as we crimped our Christina Aguilera hair and stacked our neon jelly bracelets, “Oops I Did It Again” softly trilling from a nearby cassette player.

Although much from that era remains retrospectively cringe-worthy, enough time has passed that we’re beginning to develop a soft spot for our desperately hip temporary tattoo-wearing selves, and the stars who inspired us. (See above: Britney and Justin dreamily pairing denim with MORE DENIM at the 2001 American Music Awards.)

Scroll down below to see some of the most incredible red carpet looks from the turn of the 21st century (you know at least a couple of these were on your outfit inspiration board—don’t lie).