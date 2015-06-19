Dynamic Duos: 15 Hollywood Dads and Their Famous Kids

Rita Kokshanian
Jun 19, 2015 @ 11:30 am
Dynamic Duos
Lily and Phil Collins

Model and actress Lily Collins is the third eldest child of British rock star Phil Collins. However, despite following in his famous footsteps, she's never relied on his fame to help her succeed. "I always say my name opens doors, but it's up to me to keep them open," she previously told InStyle. "If you don't deliver something fresh and new, those doors may close."

Allison and Brian Williams

It's no surprise that Girls actress Allison Williams has become a TV star—her father is Brian Williams, host of NBC Nightly News and her mother is a TV producer.

Nicole and Lionel Richie
Nicole and Lionel Richie

According to singer Lionel Richie, his daughter, mother of two Nicole Richie, is "fabulous ... I tell you, she's doing exactly what you're supposed to do ... she's living her life," he told People. The '80s singing sensation adopted Nicole when she was two-and is now a proud grandfather to her two children, Harlow and Sparrow.

Lenny and Zoe Kravitz

It's no wonder Zoe Kravitz caught the acting bug—her father is musician and actor Lenny Kravitz and her mother is actress Lisa Bonet. But that's not the only way the Divergent actress takes after her father. "My style is influenced by my father," she previously told InStyle.

Jaden, Willow, and Will Smith

Will Smith has three children—Trey, Willow, and Jaden. Willow, who has acted in movies like I Am Legend, became a household name herself when she released "Whip My Hair." Jaden has starred alongside his father in films such as The Pursuit of Happyness and After Earth.

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus are a powerful father-daughter duo-he's a country star; she's a singing sensation. The two appeared together on Hannah Montana, and Miley has told People, "We're really close," says Miley. "I feel like I can tell my dad anything. When we come home, we forget that we even work together and just hang out."

Robin and Alan Thicke

Think "Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke was the first one in his family to make it big? Think again. Robin's father, Alan Thicke, was the star of the late '80s, early '90s hit TV show Growing Pains. Sadly Alan passed away in December 2016, but he was very proud of his son days, telling outlets that he was more than comfortable being referred to as "Robin Thicke's dad."

Chelsea, Liv, and Steven Tyler
Chelsea, Liv, and Steven Tyler

Aerosmith rocker Stephen Tyler has four children, including actress Liv Tyler. Growing up with a rock star dad was different, the mother of one told USA Today. "I used to pretend I was a rock singer. I'd use the bedpost as a microphone and I had a plastic guitar and high heels. I always wanted to be up there with him." Daughter Chelsea followed in her father's musical steps—she is one-half of BadBad, an electronic band she started with husband Jon Foster.

Rumer and Bruce Willis
Rumer and Bruce Willis

Actor Bruce Willis has five daughters-three with ex-wife Demi Moore and two (including a new baby) with current wife Emma Heming-Willis. So far only his eldest, Rumer Willis, has followed in his footsteps, embarking on an acting career.

Rashida and Quincy Jones
Rashida and Quincy Jones

"People always ask, 'What's it like having those parents?' And I'm like, 'Well, what's it like not to have those parents?'" Rashida Jones told Entertainment Weekly recently. The star of The Office grew up in a household frequented by A-list celebs thanks to her dad, music producer Quincy Jones. "I mean, Michael Jackson and Steven Spielberg came over all the time, and I can understand from the outside it seems really weird, but I didn't know any other way."

Bryce Dallas and Ron Howard
Bryce Dallas and Ron Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard grew up on the set of Happy Days with dad Ron Howard-and got to be an extra on several of the famed director's films. No wonder she went on to star in The Village and The Lady in the Water.

Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has three children with wife Sharon—Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. After starring in their hit reality show The Osbournes, Kelly decided to rise to fame like her father. She released an album, appeared on movies and TV shows, and, most recently, became a co-host of E!'s Fashion Police.

Ben and Jerry Stiller
Jerry and Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller can't help but be a funny guy-it's genetic: both of his parents are comedians. The father of two and his dad, Jerry Stiller, who starred in King of Queens and Seinfeld, have appeared together in movies like The Heartbreak Kid.

Paul and Stella McCartney
Paul and Stella McCartney

Fashion designer Stella McCartney is the daughter of one of the most famous men in the world-ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney. He wrote and sang some of the most well known pop songs ever; Stella, a mother of three, grew up to design for Chloe and her own eponymous label.

Donald and Ivanka Trump
Donald and Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump isn't just Ivanka Trump's dad-he's her boss too. The young real estate developer and socialite has worked for Trump Organization since 2005. Ivanka also has her own lifestyle collection, which includes fragrance, footwear, handbags, and outerwear.

