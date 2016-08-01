DWTS Stars Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec Tie the Knot—See Her Dress!

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson tied the knot over the weekend, on July 31 to be exact, in a romantic L.A. wedding attended by family and friends.

The 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro donned a Monique Lhuillier strapless gown and walked down the aisle to "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with her mom and dad in lieu of the traditional "Here Comes the Bride" march.

#SharkTank's #RobertHerjavec married his former #DWTS partner, #KymJohnson! For all the details, click the link in our bio. 💍👰🏼 📷 Anthony Vazquez Photography A photo posted by People Magazine (@people) on Jul 31, 2016 at 8:22pm PDT

As for the 53-year-old Shark Tank businessman, he looked quite sharp in a seasonally-appropriate white tuxedo jacket.

"I hope I can speak and that I'm not sobbing with happiness," Kym teased to People just three days before the nuptials. "I'm sure I'll be overcome with emotion."

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The couple, who fell in love during Season 20 of the ABC series, only came in sixth place in the competition but walked away winners with a newfound romance. Having dated since the show ended, they announced their engagement in March 2016.

Robert and Kym exchanged personal vows in front of guests—including DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, a few of the show's alums, as well as bridesmaid and fellow pro Cheryl Burke—and their first dance was to "At Last" by Etta James.

Funny enough, these two were somehow able to coincide their wedding to be on the same day as the premiere of Syfy's Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens, in which they both appear.