Get the Details on Julianne Hough's Vegas-Ready DWTS Look

Once again Julianne Hough looked gorgeous on this week's Dancing with the Stars and the judge pulled out all the stops for Monday's Vegas Night episode. Stylist Anita Patrickson, makeup artist Spencer Barnes, hair stylist Jill Buck shared the scoop on what it took to make Hough ready to take on Las Vegas.

"Jules always loves a clean crispy white moment!" Patrickson told InStyle. "This Kaufmanfranco gown is the perfect balance between sleek and classic and sexy and sparkly. The detailing on the neckline are the perfect accents for when Julianne is sitting at the judges' table."

David Livingston/Getty

To spice things up, the expert added a variety of accessories to the mix. "We accessorized with white diamond earrings and two fabulous diamond rings. Stuart Weitzman platform white nudists were just the shoes to finish off her look."

VIDEO: Julianne Hough’s Best Instagram Moments

As for the evening's 'do, Buck explained that it was "all about performance hair" because "Julianne needed a sleek style to keep it from being in her face but also one that could match her dress."

Courtesy of Jill Buck

She told InStyle how she achieved the desired look: "I prepped her hair with R+Co High Dive smoothing creme, blew it out sleek, and finished with an Enzo flat iron. My key product is a super secure holding hairspray by Unite called Session-Max ($28; unitehair.com) so with a strong center part I pulled half her hair into a sleek pony, securing it with a Kitsch hair tie and spraying in place."

RELATED: Julianne Hough’s Glam DWTS Updo Is Surprisingly Easy to Recreate

And of course, the lady in white needed a bold makeup transformation to accompany the sleek gown and hairstyle.

Courtesy of Anita Patrickson

"Jules had a performance as well last night with a very quick change—so we had to make sure hair and makeup worked for both looks," Barnes told InStyle. The theme for the show was Vegas Night but her dance performance was an emotional contemporary family relationship concept, so she didn't want to get too glamorous. I focused on her skin with Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation and Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics Luminous Creme Blush in Tropical Glow." (Check out another behind-the-scenes view on People.com)

Watch Julianne's moving performance (with her brother Derek Hough!) in the video above.