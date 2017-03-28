Julianne Hough’s Glam DWTS Updo Is Surprisingly Easy to Recreate

It’s Week 2 of Dancing with the Stars, and while one celebrity sadly didn’t make the cut, judge Julianne Hough’s look certainly did.

To get the details on her head-to-toe ensemble, we turned to her glam squad, including hair stylist Jill Buck and stylist Anita Patrickson. And lucky for us, that chic, bubbly updo is surprisingly easy to do at home.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“This dress was so amazing so we let it do the talking!” Buck said of the decision to pair Hough’s Monique Lhuillier gown with her “signature 901 Knot Hawk.”

Jill Buck

To recreate the look, “Prep hair with R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray ($25; nordstrom.com). Take the top section of hair and loosely tie it into a ponytail. Spray Unite Texturiza ($25; amazon.com) on the ponytail, then knot it and pin it into place. Below that, take about a three-inch section of hair and tie that into its own separate ponytail and knot it into place. Repeat this step two more times down to the nape. When you are done styling, spray Oribe Superfine Spray ($22; nordstrom.com).” Check out the side view at people.com.

VIDEO: Julianne Hough's Best Instagram Moments

Anita Patrickson

Now as for that gown, Patrickson wasn’t immediately sold. “This dress didn't have that much hanger appeal but the minute we zipped it up we were in love! Monique Lhuillier is not only an amazing designer but she is also a dear friend of both Jules and I, so when we wear one of her gorgeous gowns it's always that much more special,” she told us.

Anita Patrickson

RELATED: Julianne Hough Gets Honest About Her Battle with Endometriosis Pain

“The color is so fabulous and sexy and the detailing on the sleeves so unique! Think this will definitely end up as one of my fave looks this season! We finished it off with fabulous emerald and diamond jewelry by jeweler-to-the-stars Neil Lane. Match made in heaven!”

When it came to Hough's beauty look, Spencer Barnes wielded the magic wands—i.e. makeup brushes—for the evening.

"Because Julianne wore a deep green dress, I wanted to give her lips a little more depth to complement the dress without being too obviously strong in contrast. So I choose a smoky coral lipstick inspired by California sunsets called Sierra Sunset by Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics," he told InStyle. "Her eyes I played up with smoky browns and rusts with a hint of metallic green overlay on the lid using Sigma Beauty's loose shimmer in Pageantry ($23; sigmabeauty.com).

Spencer Barnes

Last but not least: "A subtle golden body glow was smoothed over Jules's arms and décolleté using Per-fékt Beauty's Liquid Gold Illuminating Perfector ($29; sephora.com)," he said. Bravo!