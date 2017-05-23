Julianne Hough's DWTS Finals Look Was All About Shimmer and Sparkle

The end of this season's Dancing with the Stars draws near, and though we'll have all of the amazing performances from the contestants to hold onto, it's bittersweet. Luckily, things—including Julianne Hough's dazzling looks of the season—aren't over quite yet.

On Monday night's episode, we were all about her silver-embellished and white feather KaufmanFranco minidress, which was topped off with Kurt Geiger stilettos and Neil Lane jewelry. This outfit alone proves that stylist Anita Patrickson and Hough are a true sartorial match made in heaven.

Eric McCandless / ABC/Getty

"For the penultimate episode, we wanted something fun and sassy! This dress was definitely it," Patrickson tells InStyle. "The length and the legginess of it allow all the volume of the dress to add fun rather than take over the look and I love the balance of the heavy embellishments against the light airy feathers."

And about Hough's tresses for the evening, we heard straight from hair guru Jill Buck. "Tonight's look was a lot of fun," she tells us. Agreed!

"It is not Julianne's typical Monday night dress, so we all decided it should be the main focus," she says. "Because of all the beaded detail on top, I took the longest parts of Julianne's hair into two low braided sections and pinned them away—so as not to compete. I used a few clip-in pieces by HUW Pro to fill in the back and then added texture."

Jill Buck

Buck then spritzed the beauty's hair with water and then added Unite Liquid Dust before curling just a few pieces with her 1 1/4" T3 iron. "That was it! Insta faux bob!" We can't wait to try this out this summer.

RELATED: Julianne Hough's DWTS Look Was as Magical as the Performances

As for makeup artist Spencer Barnes, he offset the dress's shimmer and sparkle with mauve tones on Hough's eyes and lips.

"Between the faux textured bob and the shorter length pastel steel-blue dress (detailed with a dazzling top that brilliantly transitions into a soft and feathery lower half), there was an element of fun and glamour informing my makeup palette," he tells InStyle.

Spencer Barnes

"I started with Julianne's eyes by applying e.l.f. Mineral Eyeshadow Primer, then dipped into the cool tones of the Nude Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette," he says. "I felt that matte mauve-toned pinks (beige-gray undertones) on her lid paired with matte golden-tan on her lower lash line would really pop both the blue of her eyes and the powdery blue-gray dress."

"For a pop at the upper lash line I wetted a precision shadow brush with e.l.f. Mist & Set and applied the steel-blue pearl shadow from the same palette, curled her lashes then applied 2 coats of e.l.f. Defining Mascara. Julianne's brows were defined & sculpted using e.l.f. Eyebrow Kit in medium," he says.

"Julianne's cheeks were sculpted and defined with two cheek brushes—the first, a smaller round elf cheek brush using the peachier tone right on her apples; and second, a larger more angled elf cheek brush was used to add dimensional drama and warmth in the hollows of her cheeks, sides of her nose, temples, and jawline." He used e.l.f. St Lucia Contouring Blush and Bronzing Powder.

"To finish things, I topped the bridge of her nose and upper cheeks with e.l.f. Moonlight Pearls as a highlighting effect with the petite highlighting brush," Barnes says. "Her matte lip (e.l.f. Blushing Rose) was an especially nice touch considering all the sparkle happening on the dress."

Eric McCandless /ABC/Getty

Who will be crowned the Season 24 winner during tonight's two-and-a-half hour finale? Find out from 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, where you can also see what Hough wears for the final show.