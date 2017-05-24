How Julianne Hough's Bold Look from the DWTS Finale Came Together

And that's a wrap for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars! Through the years, it has been amazing to see Julianne Hough transform from pro-performer to judge and this season her looks never missed a beat. With the help of stylist Anita Patrickson, makeup artist Spencer Barnes, and hairstylist Jill Buck, the beauty has become a megawatt glamazon—both on and off-screen.

For the final night of the season, Hough smoldered in a red embellished Jovani dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. A sweetheart neckline injected just the right amount of va-va-voom. "@juleshough thanks for letting me play dress up every Monday with you for 13 weeks," Patrickson stated on Instagram.

She told InStyle, "For the big finale we decided to go with a more classic moment. The shape of the red Jovani gown feels so elegant and timeless but with an 'of-the-moment' trend with the off-the-shoulder sleeves. We actually altered the gown's shape to create these! Julianne looks so fabulous in red that we had fun letting the color speak for itself and adding ruby accessories by Beladora jewelry."

ABC/Getty

When talking about her time behind-the-scenes at the show, Buck stated: "I had such a blast working on this season of Dancing with the Stars! Julianne and the team are the best people to be around and I'm so lucky I get to call this my job!" Can you say dream job?

As for how she worked her mane magic: "For the 'fin' we went for a subtle French influence with beautiful eyes and sleek hair," she told InStyle.

Jill Buck

"I started with a smooth blowout using Marula Oil 3-in 1-styling cream and just a little smoothing with my T3 micro flat iron," she said. "The look was all about the deep side part and over directing her hair towards her face versus away." She then secured the Hough's strands behind her right ear and sealed it down with R+CO.'s Strong Hold hairspray. Utter perfection.

To complete the look, Barnes offset Hough's sizzling red ensemble with peach cheeks and lips, while strong brows and a bit of winged liner enhanced the star's natural beauty.

"The finale episode came together with the vibe of a sophisticated yet playful French girl," he tells InStyle. "I chose to keep it less about color and more about definition, mood, and structure, through the use of line placement and neutral tones."

He says that the eyes "were everything" and used the neutral tones in the Made for Matte 2 e.l.f. Cosmetics eyeshadow palette to structure and shade the eye and the Need it Nude one to add pearlescent colors to the inner and outer top lid.

Using a wet precision eye brush and the e.l.f. Cosmetics Makeup Mist & Set, he used dark brown and black matte tones as a liner at the lash line and extended the line upward and outward to create the dramatic elongated flick. "I further intensified this quality by curling Julianne's lashes then added some flares to the outer thirds—accenting the shape outward and upward," he says.

A mix of two e.l.f. oil-free HD Mattifying Cream Foundation shades, applied and blended with a dense foundation brush, and a light powering set the base for contouring with e.l.f. Contouring and Bronzing Powder in St Lucia (peach tones on the apples of her cheeks and bronze tones to add shadowing and structure), he says. And her brows were set in place using e.l.f. Cosmetics Eyebrow kit in Medium.

Spencer Pratt

"Julianne's lips called for a fresh hydrated balmy look—rather than a fully pigmented lip color or gloss, so I chose two colors—the base color was e.l.f. Moisturizing Lipstick in Wink Pink then used the same formula in Party in the Buff in the center of her pout to lighten and add fullness of dimension," he continues. "The resulting effect was very talkative eyes that were full of expression, mystery, and playfulness."

And as for his experience working in concert with Hough, Patrickson, and Buck on DWTS? "This season was such a delight," he says.

Spencer Pratt

Here's to looking forward to next season!