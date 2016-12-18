Dwayne Johnson Sings Happy Birthday to His Daughter—See Her Cute Reaction!

It seems like just yesterday Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson welcomed his second daughter into the world, but time flies! Yesterday, little Jasmine celebrated her first birthday, and her doting dad just had to post a sweet Instagram of the special day.
In the video he shared, The Rock is holding his daughter and singing "Happy Birthday"—who knew he had such a nice voice? The 1-year-old is clearly smitten with her father and claps along as he sings! However, at the end of the video, the 44-year-old Central Intelligence star asks his daughter, "Who's the best daddy in the world?" and she promptly crawls away from him.
Johnson captioned the post with a sweet, but silly, sentiment: "Teaching 'em young to start applauding the moment daddy starts singing. Smart girl. Answering my egotistical questions is clearly a work in progress ;). Happy 1st Birthday baby girl. Got you for life."
It's hard to believe it's already been a whole year of cute daddy-daughter moments. These two have the sweetest bond, and we can't wait to see more of them as Jasmine grows up.
Its Labor Day. One of my favorite holidays as we celebrate the blue collar American worker and their contributions to our country thru labor and sweat. In the spirit of Labor Day, I had an amazing philosophical conversation w/ my baby girl about the value of hard work and how respect is given when it's earned. I told her, "Baby girl when you grow up, you get out there and dent the universe thru hard work and sweat. And always make sure you do it in a positive way with class, dignity and respect". She responded by poo'ing on me in this moment as she plays her favorite game, "Drum time on daddy's big head". It was a good talk.💯 #HappyLaborDay #TheJohnsons #GoodTalksWithDaddy