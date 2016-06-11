Dwayne Johnson Has Had One Starry Kind of Week—See What Went Down

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has come a long way from his pro wrestling days. Along with the announcement of the return of HBO's Ballers in July, the Rock was all over red carpets and social media this week. For the L.A. premiere of Central Intelligence, which he co-stars in with Kevin Hart, Johnson was on top of his sartorial game in a blue pinstripe suit and white dress shirt. He left the collar of his shirt unbuttoned for a laid-back vibe.

Not to be outdone, Hart, the 36-year-old comedian and actor, came decked out in a rusty red suit, which he paired with a black T-shirt and a gold necklace and watch.

The pair have been all over social media this week, using LOL-worthy antics to promote their new comedy, which hits theaters on June 17. For one, the wrestler-turned-actor posed for a comedic pic at the airport, toting what he dubbed "the biggest bag on earth"—do you think it will fit in the overhead compartment?

The Rock also shared a photo of Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum, who took the liberty of recreating Johnson's iconic '90s turtleneck-and-fanny-pack picture. In honor of their appearance on the Graham Norton Show, the two actors donned the same awkward getup as The Rock, complete with gold chain, and posed seductively for the camera. As Johnson put it in his Instagram caption, Hemsworth and Goldblum were simply "showing the world they got that turtle neck/fanny pack swag!"

We're not sure if their throwback look will ever come back into vogue—was it ever stylish to begin with?—but we certainly appreciate the giggles.