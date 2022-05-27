Dua Lipa's Sequined Skirt and Bikini Top Make for the Sexiest Shipwreck Look
Although she's still touring Europe on the Future Nostalgia World Tour — and giving her fans their much needed photo dumps at every stop — Dua Lipa took some time out of her busy schedule to drop what's sure to be the song of the summer. Together with Calvin Harris and rapper Young Thug, Lipa's "Potion" blends laid-back vibes with Lipa's signature velvety smooth delivery. And in its accompanying music video, Lipa serves look after look, including a bedazzled slip dress and a sequined skirt paired with a bikini top that's sure to be on everyone's mood boards as they prep to soak up the sun.
The video shows Lipa stranded on a desert island, which doesn't have much in the way of survival necessities, but does have an overturned car and plenty of mood-setting neon lights. As she dances in dreamy hallways, she wears a coordinating set with a ruffled skirt, long-sleeved crop top, and stiletto boots. And while that may not be the most obvious summer fashion inspo, the music video also includes Lipa posing near an aquarium wearing an asymmetrical skirt with large rectangular paillettes.
She pairs that with a metallic bikini top and clear glasses, but as the video progresses and she's dancing on a lily pad (of course she is), she swaps the skirt for something more frilly and akin to flotsam and jetsam than the shimmering mini.
Lipa first worked with Harris back in 2018, when the duo released "One Kiss," which would go on to become one of Lipa's most popular tracks. Harris and Thug also released a song together, "Heatstroke," a collab with Pharrell and Ariana Grande.
"It's an honour to work with Dua and Thug again. They're both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today's musical landscape," Harris said in a statement to Complex.
"Potion" is the first single from Harris's soon-to-be-released sixth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which should arrive later this summer.