Dua Lipa's Sequined Skirt and Bikini Top Make for the Sexiest Shipwreck Look

Although she's still touring Europe on the Future Nostalgia World Tour — and giving her fans their much needed photo dumps at every stop — Dua Lipa took some time out of her busy schedule to drop what's sure to be the song of the summer. Together with Calvin Harris and rapper Young Thug, Lipa's "Potion" blends laid-back vibes with Lipa's signature velvety smooth delivery. And in its accompanying music video, Lipa serves look after look, including a bedazzled slip dress and a sequined skirt paired with a bikini top that's sure to be on everyone's mood boards as they prep to soak up the sun.