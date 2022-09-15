Dua Lipa's Canary Yellow Knit Set Capitalized on the Last Days of Summer

As summer winds to a close, plenty of celebrities have already started transitioning their wardrobes accordingly — but not Dua Lipa. On Thursday, the pop star proved she's still very much enjoying plenty of warm weather by matching the color of her three-piece set to the sunny Argentinian skies.

Captioned, "Buena comida, buen vino, buenos recuerdos, gracias Buenos Aires 🌹," Lipa's Instagram post detailed two nights spent in Argentina's capital city, and (more importantly) all of the outfits that accompanied her stay. In the first slide, the singer included a body-only snap of a bright yellow ensemble comprised of a matching knit bra top, mini skirt, and cropped cardigan set, which she paired with coordinating yellow square-toed heels.

A snakeskin baguette bag, oversized silver hoop earrings, and a red-and-navy trucker hat (revealed in a later slide) completed Dua's look, and she wore her brown hair in subtle waves while finishing with a pink-nude lip. Other carousel inclusions revealed that the star did eventually pick more seasonally-appropriate attire, layering an oversized black leather blazer over a white knit top and throwing on a pair of blue jeans.

Dua's two-night stint in Argentia comes shortly after the singer took a multi-week vacation from touring and performing throughout most of August. Though Lipa may now be gearing up to hit the road again and finish out her Future Nostalgia world tour, she made the most of her downtime in Albania by wearing the most confusing LBD, sporting a swimsuit that was quite literally fire, and ringing in her 27th birthday with several different outfits.