Dua Lipa Just Wore White to a Wedding

But the pop star had a good reason for breaking the cardinal rule of weddings.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Published on July 18, 2022
Dua Lipa Two Friends On Couch Instagram Wedding Guest
Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa wears many hats, from global pop star and podcaster to fashion rule breaker. And the singer just broke the number one wedding guest mandate: don't wear white. But the bona fide style icon had a good reason.

On Monday, Dua shared a gallery of images to Instagram from the nuptials she recently attended, for which she wore a sparkly white and silver lace minidress with a fringed neckline and hem. She accessorized with matching opera gloves, '80s-inspired metal earrings, and metallic over-the-knee boots. Her silky black hair was worn parted down the middle in gentle waves, and her shimmering eyeshadow coordinated with her outfit.

The bride, Olive Ensley, wore several pink looks for the occasion, according to Dua's post. For what appears to be the ceremony portion, Ensley wore a fuchsia taffeta gown before changing into a bubblegum-colored suit and bra top.

In the first snap, Lipa grabs Ensley's face with an excited expression, and another photo shows the two friends hugging. Dua seemed to have a great time dancing the night away before taking a break on the couch with the bride and another pal. One group shot, which included model Adwoa Aboah, captured the friends posing on a set of stairs.

"🤍 pure joy 🤍 i love this love… @oliveuniacke@daneensley 💒 #oliveanddane," Lipa captioned the series of pictures.

Dua has become synonymous with the Instagram photo dump trend, constantly serving her followers premium content. Yesterday, she shared another carousel of snaps to her Instagram, and in the first image, Dua wore an oversized button-down shirt-dress with crew socks.

