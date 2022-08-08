Dua Lipa's Matching Set Included a Frayed Corset Top and the Tiniest Miniskirt

And it was all Versace, of course.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022
Dua Lipa Instagram
Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram

It's no secret that Dua Lipa loves a good matching set, from trendy tracksuits to yassified Canadian tuxedos. And most recently, the pop star sported an adorable (yet sexy) designer version of her go-to outfit formula, which she was sure to detail in one of her signature photo dumps.

On Monday, the singer shared a series of pictures showcasing four days spent in her hometown of Prishtina, Kosovë for the Sunny Hill music festival. Among photos of her strutting the stage and enjoying good coffee, friends, and views, one slide gave followers an up-close look at her latest two-piece outfit. While posing alongside her sister, Rina Lipa, Dua wore a black-and-white checkered Versace tweed corset top that featured a frayed hem and gold detailing on the straps paired with a matching low-rise mini skirt.

A gold Versace choker necklace and chunky gold Versace earrings finished the look, and she wore her long raven hair straight and parted down the middle. Her sister also dressed her best for the occasion, wearing a very Daphne Blake-inspired purple and green long-sleeved crop top with a matching miniskirt slung below her belly button.

Never one to miss out on a good mirror selfie moment, the first slide in the carousel showed Dua posing in the mirror while a cropped light-wash jean jacket layered over a graphic white lace cami, which she paired with coordinating baggy light wash jeans. Later in the dump, the singer flexed her fashion skills yet again by wearing a casual black racerback tank with cherry red pants, a white and red trucker hat, and a crossbody snakeskin bag.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dua Lipa Pink Valentino Bra Top Skirt Instagram Post
Dua Lipa Gave Barbiecore a Sexy Twist With a Bra Top and Matching Skirt
Card Placeholder Image
Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Bra Top With the Most Chaotic Low-Rise Skirt
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore a Miniskirt Version of the Canadian Tuxedo in the Most Controversial Print
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Sweetheart Bustier Is the Date-Night Inspiration We Need
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Paired the Tiniest Black String Bikini With the Biggest Gold Chain
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore the Sexiest Corset Tube Top in the Most Controversial Print
dua lipa versace
Dua Lipa Matched Her Denim Versace Bra Top to an Ultra Miniskirt and Sky-High Boots
120920-News-Bella-Hadid-Soc
Bella Hadid Paired the Tiniest Blue String Bikini with Two of Summer's Hottest Accessories
Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Just Wore a Denim Version of Her Go-To Bikini
Kylie Jenner Denim Miniskirt
Kylie Jenner Put a High Fashion Twist on the Denim Miniskirt
Dua Lipa Corset Gloves Tea Cup Dinner Table Instagram
Dua Lipa's Cropped Corset Top Came With Matching Cut-out Opera Gloves
Dua lipa instagram
Dua Lipa Paired an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top With the Lowest Rise Trousers
Dua Lipa Two Friends On Couch Instagram Wedding Guest
Dua Lipa Just Wore White to a Wedding
dua lipa maxi dress
Dua Lipa Went Braless in a Plunging Racerback Maxi Dress
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner's Sunday Attire Included a Red Checkered Bikini and Nothing Else
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore the Sportiest Outfit to Partake in the Most Unexpected Hobby