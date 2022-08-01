Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Bra Top With the Most Chaotic Low-Rise Skirt

It's basically her uniform at this point.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Published on August 1, 2022
Dua Lipa Instagram
Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram

Just days after celebrating a major career milestone, Dua Lipa is back to business as usual — which for her means posting an entirely chaotic outfit on Instagram. On Sunday, the singer shared a trio of OOTD snaps detailing her post-Lollapalooza 'fit, and the head-turning ensemble almost rivaled the custom Mugler catsuit she wore during her headlining set.

Getting help from an unexpected cameraman (her younger brother, Gjin Lipa), the post showcased Dua's weekend attire in front of a curtained backdrop. The pop star wore the smallest sheer earth-toned Chopova Lowena checkered bra top in the snaps, which featured a halter-neck design, chest-baring keyhole cutout, and midriff-flossing straps. She paired the itty-bitty top with a coordinating bright green Chopova Lowena holographic low-rise skirt, complete with criss-cross detailing, a pleated hem, and long straps.

Never one to miss out on a little subtle self-promo, Dua accessorized the look with a pair of black tennis shoes from her new Puma X Dua Lipa collab and finished it off with a black Balenciaga shoulder bag. She appeared to leave her complexion makeup-free for the impromptu photoshoot and wore her long brown hair straight with a middle part.

Dua's post was just one of many content dumps she shared over the weekend. On Saturday, the star took a moment to get sentimental about her accomplishments. When sharing a series of clips and pictures from her Chicago concert, Lipa detailed her journey performing at Lollapalooza over the past six years.

"I'll never forget my first Lollapalooza in Chicago on the 29th July 2016," she captioned the post. "I did a support slot at the Lolla aftershow at the house of blues and that kickstarted so much for me. I had this urge to keep coming back and seeing the crowd grow juuuuust a little more. This will be my third year back at Lolla and my 5th performance here - I couldn't have done any of this without my incredible band, my singers, my dancers and crew who pour their hearts out night after night."

