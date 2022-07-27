Dua Lipa's Sweetheart Bustier Is the Date-Night Inspiration We Need

Sometimes — well, honestly, most of the time — Dua Lipa's outfits aren't something that many people can recreate (unless they've got access to Blumarine's latest and greatest or a direct line to Donatella Versace, that is). But the superstar singer's latest Instagram photo dump offers up a few fashion tips that just about anyone can incorporate into their daily lives and it doesn't take an entire popstar-approved wardrobe.

Dua, who is set to play at Lollapalooza this weekend in Chicago, offered up a seemingly random array of photos in her new post. And while that's not new, her combination of off-the-shoulder ruffled bustier and black jeans certainly is. The mashup of everyday denim and glam, striped satin made for a look that's perfect for going out. Not too dressy, but certainly photo-ready, Lipa's inspirational (and attainable) look included the intricate zip-up bustier, complete with a sweetheart bodice, worn with jeans. She offered two glances at the ensemble, with the second giving a closer look at her hoop earrings and coral lipstick.

Lipa's other outfits included an all-white athleisure set paired with an open button-up shirt and another striped top that featured in a video clip that utilized a filter that put Playboy bunnies on her face. While she's been touring nonstop for most of the year, giving fans plenty of more outrageous fashion (huge cutouts and denim on denim on denim), Lipa is set to make her big screen debut in 2023 with a movie for Apple, Argylle. The cast includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and ... WWE star John Cena.