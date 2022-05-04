Dua Lipa Skipped the Met Gala in a High-Slit Dress and Even Higher Thigh-Hugging Boots

Of course we could count on Dua Lipa to deliver us a jaw-dropping look right around Met Gala Monday — even from over 3,000 miles away.

On Tuesday, the pop star shared a series of photos on Instagram captioned, "bout to go 2-0 at the 02" amid her Future Nostalgia World Tour's two-night stay at London's famous O2 Arena. The singer wore an all-leather look in the snaps, comprised of an off-the-shoulder black dress and contrasting camel-colored boots. The dress featured subtle asymmetrical embroidery and a sky-high slit that went up to Dua's hip bone. Although the daring slit left her legs on full display, the singer's thigh-hugging boots added enough coverage that it only revealed a small portion of skin. Dua left her brown waves parted down the middle and accessorized with retro, brown-toned shield sunglasses.

Dua may have skipped the Met Gala this year, but it didn't seem like she suffered from too much FOMO. Just a few hours prior, the singer posted a separate carousel of videos and images from her first night at the O2 captioned, "this was my met gala @ the 02."

The show served as a homecoming of sorts, as Dua was born and raised in the London area. At one point during the show, the pop star got slightly emotional when telling the crowd, "I feel like my heart is in my throat. We've waited two whole years for this moment."