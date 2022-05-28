Dua Lipa's Short Shorts Are Cut So High That They Look Like Underwear
Dua Lipa's latest outfit is taking the short shorts trend to a new extreme.
With summer just around the corner, the pop star got a head start on her seasonal wardrobe in a pair of hot pants with legs cut so high that they are basically underwear. I mean, what's the point of wearing shorts if they're not super short?
On Friday, Lipa stepped out for a seafood-filled meal with friends in Portofino, Italy after her concert in Milan the night before, and for the casual outing, she paired her booty shorts with a coordinating burgundy, orange, and green knit polo top. Both pieces were from Lacoste and featured shrunken proportions, as well as retro-style striping with neon trim. Dua teamed the matching set with mismatched accessories, including green-framed sunglasses, a gold chain belt, and black cowboy boots. Beaded bracelets, a scattering of rings on each hand, and a tiny pink purse completed her out-to-lunch outfit.
Her dark hair was worn down in air-dried waves and she seemingly had on barely any makeup.
"love from Portofino 💌," she captioned a slideshow of images of her outfit on Instagram, which also highlighted the gorgeous seaside view from her hotel room's terrace.
In between photo dumps and tour stops, Dua still managed to find time to release a new single, titled "Potion," along with Calvin Harris and rapper Young Thug this month. And like Dua's Instagram posts, the song's accompanying music video is serving up all kinds of summer fashion inspo — from a frilly skirt paired with a metallic bikini top to a baby blue sequined slip dress and matching knee-high boots.