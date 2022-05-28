Dua Lipa's Short Shorts Are Cut So High That They Look Like Underwear

With summer just around the corner, the pop star got a head start on her seasonal wardrobe in a pair of hot pants with legs cut so high that they are basically underwear. I mean, what's the point of wearing shorts if they're not super short?

On Friday, Lipa stepped out for a seafood-filled meal with friends in Portofino, Italy after her concert in Milan the night before, and for the casual outing, she paired her booty shorts with a coordinating burgundy, orange, and green knit polo top. Both pieces were from Lacoste and featured shrunken proportions, as well as retro-style striping with neon trim. Dua teamed the matching set with mismatched accessories, including green-framed sunglasses, a gold chain belt, and black cowboy boots. Beaded bracelets, a scattering of rings on each hand, and a tiny pink purse completed her out-to-lunch outfit.