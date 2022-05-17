We Can't Figure Out Dua Lipa's Confusing Shirt-Dress Hybrid

Dua Lipa's long been known to channel Y2K fashion royalty when crafting her early aughts-inspired ensembles , but in her latest Instagram post , the pop star decided to take after a more unexpected source of inspiration.

On Tuesday, Dua shared a series of snaps detailing a day spent with her little BFF captioned, "back with my tiny bestie on auntieeee duties 🌸 @deja_duraku." Between pictures of cute cuddles and an adorable piggyback moment, Dua included a mirror selfie that gave us a full view of her Ashely-Tisdale-esque playdate 'fit. For the outing, the singer sported her take on the 2000s dress-over-pants trend (most notably worn by Tisdale on many Disney red carpets), which included a chaotic shirt-dress hybrid.