We Can't Figure Out Dua Lipa's Confusing Shirt-Dress Hybrid
Dua Lipa's long been known to channel Y2K fashion royalty when crafting her early aughts-inspired ensembles, but in her latest Instagram post, the pop star decided to take after a more unexpected source of inspiration.
On Tuesday, Dua shared a series of snaps detailing a day spent with her little BFF captioned, "back with my tiny bestie on auntieeee duties 🌸 @deja_duraku." Between pictures of cute cuddles and an adorable piggyback moment, Dua included a mirror selfie that gave us a full view of her Ashely-Tisdale-esque playdate 'fit. For the outing, the singer sported her take on the 2000s dress-over-pants trend (most notably worn by Tisdale on many Disney red carpets), which included a chaotic shirt-dress hybrid.
In the mirror pic, Dua posed in a blue and black ab-baring top that went down to her mid-calf. While the length of her top layer screamed dress, the open-front design — which was held together by a singular clasp — gave more of a long blouse vibe. Dua finished her look with matching slouchy black pants, a black shoulder bag, yellow-tinted sunglasses, and silver Airpods Max. She kept her glam natural and left her brown waves parted down the middle.
Just hours later, Dua posted on Instagram again to share that she had won two Billboard Music Awards at Sunday's ceremony for her collaboration with Elton John on their hit "Cold Heart" and her song "Levitating." Though the European leg of her Future Nostalgia world tour kept the star from attending the awards show in person, Dua was sure to give her thanks on the social platform.
"Thank you @bbmas ⭐️," she captioned a video of her kissing the trophy. "Top Dance / Electronic song for Cold Heart @eltonjohn @pnaupnau and Top Radio Song for Levitating ⭐️ I was sad to miss the night but sending love from tour x."