Dua Lipa Wore a Sheer White Dress and Matching Underwear to a Wedding in France

The singer is breaking the fashion "rules" once again.

By Madeline Hirsch
Published on August 28, 2022
Dua Lipa at Jacquemus Wedding
Photo: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Forget the runway, the aisle is where the fashion is this summer. The celebrity wedding boom is in full swing: J.Lo had not one, but two celebrations (and multiple dresses) to mark her reunion with Ben Affleck; Sarah Hyland just concluded a three-year engagement to Wells Adams with a blow-out vineyard ceremony wearing three Vera Wang gowns — and that was just this month.

Since Kourtney Kardashian kicked things off with her meticulously curated (and some might say sponsored) Italian wedding in Positano this May, the Summer of Weddings has been the source of many a style moment this year. Even guests have gone all out on the sartorial front, including Hailey Beiber's fun and flirty avocado-green Versace corset dress. The latest to join the ranks of this summer's best-dressed wedding guest list is Dua Lipa.

The Future Nostalgia singer wore a stunning sheer white number while attending the wedding of fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and his partner, Marco Maestri, in Charleval, France. The completely see-through, floor-length gown featured a thigh-high slit, white flower embroidered details (which matched her white floral statement earrings), matching white underwear, and a square neckline with a summery capped sleeve.

Dua styled her look with a pair of strappy nude sandals and a structural black bag — designed by the groom's Jacquemus label, naturally — paired with a natural-looking blowout and fresh, glowy makeup. The resulting look is ethereal, beachy, and full-on Greek goddess, which feels just about right for an August wedding just miles from the Mediterranean.

It's worth noting that wearing white is traditionally considered a wedding faux pas — unless you're the bride or groom, of course, but Dua's never been one to follow the fashion rules. In fact, she's done it before. We'd expect no less from the style star who's brought us a chaotic dress held together by pins, a leather gown covered in flames, and a bedazzled bra in the past week alone.

Plus, a little bit of subversive edge feels appropriate for a wedding outfit to celebrate the designer that brought us the mini-bag and invisible-string cardigan.

