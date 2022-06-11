Dua Lipa Paired Her Sheer Top and Pants with Matching Lingerie Underneath
This summer, it's out with the naked dress, and in with the naked top (and pants). Just ask Dua Lipa who recently traded in her sheer mini for a matching see-through set.
On Friday, the pop star continued to document her whereabouts during her Future Nostalgia world tour with a daily photo dump, and in her latest post, she confirmed that transparent shirts, as well as trousers, are having a moment. Wearing a sheer black cropped, long-sleeved shirt with matching low-rise slacks, Dua paired the separates with coordinating black lacy lingerie underneath. With her bra and underwear fully on display, the singer-songwriter posed for photos capturing her late-night look, which also included a cherry-rhinestone choker necklace, a yellow and black plaid shoulder bag, and a diamond belly button ring.
Dua wore her signature dark hair in a half-up, half-down style, and seemingly copied her makeup from the night before, combining a swath of lilac eyeshadow on her lids along with a flick of black liner.
"night n day 🔐," she aptly captioned the carousel of photos and boomerang videos that demonstrated how to make the sheer top trend work for both time periods. During the day, Dua wore a semi see-through yellow plaid shirt layered over her black bra, and teamed the top with denim shorts, a Gucci baseball cap, and black sneakers with white crew socks. And once the sun went down, she changed into the aforementioned naked set. Genius.