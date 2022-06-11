Dua Lipa Paired Her Sheer Top and Pants with Matching Lingerie Underneath

Forget the naked dress, because naked separates are the next big trend.
By Alicia Brunker Jun 11, 2022 @ 12:05 pm
Advertisement
Credit: @dualipa/Instagram

This summer, it's out with the naked dress, and in with the naked top (and pants). Just ask Dua Lipa who recently traded in her sheer mini for a matching see-through set.

On Friday, the pop star continued to document her whereabouts during her Future Nostalgia world tour with a daily photo dump, and in her latest post, she confirmed that transparent shirts, as well as trousers, are having a moment. Wearing a sheer black cropped, long-sleeved shirt with matching low-rise slacks, Dua paired the separates with coordinating black lacy lingerie underneath. With her bra and underwear fully on display, the singer-songwriter posed for photos capturing her late-night look, which also included a cherry-rhinestone choker necklace, a yellow and black plaid shoulder bag, and a diamond belly button ring.

Dua wore her signature dark hair in a half-up, half-down style, and seemingly copied her makeup from the night before, combining a swath of lilac eyeshadow on her lids along with a flick of black liner.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Channeled '70s Disco Glamour in a Bedazzled Bustier Minidress and Fishnets

"night n day 🔐," she aptly captioned the carousel of photos and boomerang videos that demonstrated how to make the sheer top trend work for both time periods. During the day, Dua wore a semi see-through yellow plaid shirt layered over her black bra, and teamed the top with denim shorts, a Gucci baseball cap, and black sneakers with white crew socks. And once the sun went down, she changed into the aforementioned naked set. Genius.

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com