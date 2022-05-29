Dua Lipa Nailed the Shipwrecked-Chic Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Dress

This summer it's all about the shipwrecked look (see-through fabrics, bikinis as tops, tattered dresses) and no one does it better than Dua Lipa .

Days after nailing the pirate-chic aesthetic in her new music video for "Potion," the pop star demonstrated how to make the trend work IRL with her latest outfit. In between concerts in Portofino, Italy, Dua shared her OOTD on Instagram, which included a sheer black slip layered underneath a sequined netted dress with crisscrossed straps and a massive tear in the front. She accessorized with black, knee-high boots adorned with pearls and silver buckles, a matching studded handbag, and statement earrings that were highlighted by her slicked-back ponytail. Makeup-wise, she sported a dark pink lip, rosy cheeks, and dewy skin.