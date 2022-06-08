Dua Lipa's Completely Sheer Micro Minidress Showed Off a Pair of High-Cut Underwear
It's official: Dua Lipa has pretty much cornered the market on sheer dressing. Case in point? On Wednesday, the singer posted a photo dump detailing a trip to Portugal — and her dress was so see-through, we could literally see its tags.
Never one to miss out on an OOTD op, Dua was sure to document her breezy white-and-orange micro mini from every angle when curating the content carousel. Captioned, "exploring LISBOA w my wife," the first photo in the post gave followers an up-close look at the dress's orange palm tree print, plunging halter V-neckline, and side cutout, complete with an ankle-length tie. Later in the dump, Dua showed off the backside of the frock while revealing an exposed upper back and a peek at a pair of high-cut black underwear.
Lipa added her signature chaotically trendy flair to the 'fit through accessories, which consisted of a pair of oversized brown shield sunglasses, a black shoulder bag, chunky gold jewelry, and brown cowboy boots. The singer opted for natural glam for the evening outing and wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail.
That wasn't the only photo dump Dua shared in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, she posted a series of pictures and videos celebrating the success of her Future Nostalgia World Tour. "837,246 people have seen the FN tour so far," she captioned the post. "Here's a random dump and our precise calculations 🤯." In addition to behind-the-scenes concert snaps, the post also showed Dua during a pre-show glam sesh and having fun in her downtime.